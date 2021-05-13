Mouna Raagam season2: Sheela will ask Sakthi to meet Tharun!

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv popular show “Mouna Ragam” launches it’s another season.”Mouna Raagam season2″ is continuous with a leap of 12 years. This time audience gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we saw that Sheela’s evil nature. Viewers will see that Manohar will inform his marriage details to Karthick

In Today’s episode we see; kadhambari questions Karthick Is he feel bad for Sathya, reasoning she is going to marry Varun? She questions him why is he worrying for Sathya? Karthick leaves from there silently. Sruthi shares her happiness with her mom. Sheela calls Sakthi to go with her. Sakthi asks her to postpone the wedding to her mom open her eyes! Sheela explains to her that already invitation are printed they invited many guest for their marriage. Sakthi tries her best to explain her side but all went in vain. Sakthi stare her mom one last time and leaves with her. Sruthi is dancing in happiness. Rukmani asks her to say the reason for her happiness? Sruthi shares to her that Sathya going to marry so Tharun will be broken. She will use that situation to marry him. Sheela asks Sakthi to take rest in her room. Karthick feels bad for Sakthi. He enquires to nurse and learns from her that Manohar demands Sakthi to marry Varun.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Sakthi will take rest in her room. Sheela will come there. She will asks Sakthi to take dinner with them. Sakthi will deny it. Sheela will inform to her that She said to Tharun that’s Varun soon to be wife is staying here. Sheela will add that he asks her to bring Sakthi to take dinner with them. Sakthi will surprise to hear it.

What will happen next? Will Sakthi take dinner with them? How will Tharun react after seeing Sakthi there as Varun soon to be wife? Will Sruthi dream come to true?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.