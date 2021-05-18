ENTERTAINMENT

Mouna Raagam season2: Tharun will shock to meet Varun’s fiancee!

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv popular show “Mouna Ragam” launches it’s another season.”Mouna Raagam season2″ is continuous with a leap of 12 years. This time audience gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we saw that Sakthi talked with Varun. Viewers will see Tharun will shock to see Sakthi as Varun’s fiancee

In Today’s episode we see; Sheela asks Sathya to talk with Varun without hesitation. Varun takes Sathya to talk with her. Varun asks to her Is she comfortable in this house? She nods to him. He questions her Is she silent always? Sathya says to him that she worried about her mom because she is alone there. Varun consoles her that doctor will take a good care of her. Varun thank her and opens up with her he is alive today because of her. He questions her Is she feeling bad about his health problem? Sathya says to him he is a normal person like others. He will be alright after taking medicine. Varun shares to her that after his family only Sathya is treating him well and not seeing his problem. Sheela and Manohar feels happy to see the Varun change.

In the upcoming episode viewers will see; Varun and Sathya will going to upstairs. Varun will thank Sathya for saving Varun life. Sathya will ask him to leave this matter. Varun will question her Is she really agreed to marry him? Doesn’t she has any problems to marry him? Sathya will says to him she is ok with this marriage. Tharun will complaint to Manohar that he didn’t meet his sister in law yet. Manohar will say to him that he know her well. Sathya and Varun will come down together. Tharun will shock to see Sathya as Varun’s soon to be wife.

What will happen next? Will Tharun create any problems there? Will Tharun stop this marriage? How will Sruthi going to Change Tharun?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.

