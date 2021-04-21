Mouna Raagam Spoiler: Sheela will learn the truth that Sruthi loves Tharun not Varun!

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist On TMT.internet

Vijay TV fashionable present “Mouna Ragam” launches it’s one other season.”Mouna Raagam season 2″ is steady with a leap of 12 years. This time viewers gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we noticed that Sruthi confronted Sakthi. Now we will likely be see Sheela will hear the dialog between Sruthi and Tharun.

In Right this moment’s episode we see; Sakthi enquires to physician about her mother’s well being. Physician asks her to do the surgical procedure instantly. He asks her to pay the quantity quickly. Sakthi asks time to him to pay the quantity. Physician informs to her that she has no time left. Tharun follows Sakthi. Sakthi visits Parvathy and talks together with her casually to find out about Mural’s whereabouts? Parvathy praises her track. She informs to her that Murali left the house 12 years earlier than. Kadhambari and Rukmani reaches there and notices Sakthi there. They lashes out at her for getting into into her home. Sakthi apologies to her for coming there. Rukmani kicks her out of the home. Parvathy scolds Rukmani for her harsh behaviours in direction of Sakthi. Tharun follows Sakthi and confronts her. Sakthi Lashes out at him for following her and providing assist to her. Sakthi asks him to go away her alone! Sruthi witness this all. Kadhambari doubts Sakthi’s intention. She suspects Sakthi and Sathya are similar. Sruthi confronts Sakthi.

In upcoming episode we will likely be see that Sruthi will asks Sakthi to indicate her mother to her. Sruthi will confess her emotions in direction of Tharun. Tharun will refuse to simply accept her love on him. Sruthi will stand adamant to marry him at any price. He’ll warn her to keep away from him. Sruthi will problem him that she is going to solely marry him as a result of she loves him not Varun. Sheela will take heed to their conversations and smirks.

What is going to occur subsequent? Will Sakthi save Mallika? What is going to occur subsequent? Will Tharun neglect Sathya? How will Sathya going to rescue Mallika? Will Manohar win in his problem?

