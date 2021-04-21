ENTERTAINMENT

Mouna Raagam Spoiler: Sheela will learn the truth that Sruthi loves Tharun not Varun!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mouna Ragam
Mouna Ragam

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist On TMT.internet

Vijay TV fashionable present “Mouna Ragam” launches it’s one other season.”Mouna Raagam season 2″ is steady with a leap of 12 years. This time viewers gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we noticed that Sruthi confronted Sakthi. Now we will likely be see Sheela will hear the dialog between Sruthi and Tharun.

In Right this moment’s episode we see; Sakthi enquires to physician about her mother’s well being. Physician asks her to do the surgical procedure instantly. He asks her to pay the quantity quickly. Sakthi asks time to him to pay the quantity. Physician informs to her that she has no time left. Tharun follows Sakthi. Sakthi visits Parvathy and talks together with her casually to find out about Mural’s whereabouts? Parvathy praises her track. She informs to her that Murali left the house 12 years earlier than. Kadhambari and Rukmani reaches there and notices Sakthi there. They lashes out at her for getting into into her home. Sakthi apologies to her for coming there. Rukmani kicks her out of the home. Parvathy scolds Rukmani for her harsh behaviours in direction of Sakthi. Tharun follows Sakthi and confronts her. Sakthi Lashes out at him for following her and providing assist to her. Sakthi asks him to go away her alone! Sruthi witness this all. Kadhambari doubts Sakthi’s intention. She suspects Sakthi and Sathya are similar. Sruthi confronts Sakthi.

In upcoming episode we will likely be see that Sruthi will asks Sakthi to indicate her mother to her. Sruthi will confess her emotions in direction of Tharun. Tharun will refuse to simply accept her love on him. Sruthi will stand adamant to marry him at any price. He’ll warn her to keep away from him. Sruthi will problem him that she is going to solely marry him as a result of she loves him not Varun. Sheela will take heed to their conversations and smirks.

What is going to occur subsequent? Will Sakthi save Mallika? What is going to occur subsequent? Will Tharun neglect Sathya? How will Sathya going to rescue Mallika? Will Manohar win in his problem?

Upcoming episode will reply to our all questions. Keep tune with our web page for extra updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: conta[email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top