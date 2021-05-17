Mouna Raagam: Tharun will shock to see Sakthi as Varun’s bride

Mouna Raagam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Vijay tv popular show “Mouna Ragam” launches its another season.” Mouna Raagam season2″ is continuous with a leap of 12 years. This time audience gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we saw that Sheela asked Sakthi to talk with Varun. Viewers will see Tharun will shock to see Sakthi as Varun’s bride

In Today’s episode, we see; Manohar questions Tharun why did he return early? Tharun informs him that he already arranged everything for his friends to take care of the rest. Tharun takes Varun out for make-over. Manohar feels happy to learn that Varun is happy with this marriage and liked Sakthi. Sruthi says to Kadhambari that they want to attend the Varun wedding. She denies it reasoning he insulted them then how will they attend his wedding. Sruthi explains to them it’s the only way to patch up with Manohar. Rukmani says to her he clearly asked them to don’t attend the marriage. Sruthi blames her as the reason for everything. She created this mess all and turned Manohar against this family. She stands adamant to attend this wedding. Tharun wishes to meet Sathya. Sundari brings her here but he leaves to attend the call. Varun feels happy to see Sathya there.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see; Varun and Sathya will going to upstairs. Varun will thank Sathya for saving Varun’s life. Sathya will ask him to leave this matter. Varun will question her Is she really agreed to marry him? Doesn’t she have any problems marrying him? Sathya will says to him she is ok with this marriage. Tharun will complain to Manohar that he didn’t meet his sister-in-law yet. Manohar will say to him that he knows her well. Sathya and Varun will come down together. Tharun will shock to see Sathya as Varun’s soon-to-be wife.

What will happen next? Will Tharun create any problems there? Will Tharun stop this marriage? How will Sruthi go to Change Tharun?

