Mouni Roy wants to be like Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor pens heartfelt note for the actor-politician

Actress turned politician Smriti Irani is celebrating her 46th birthday today. Wishing Smriti a happy birthday, Mouni Roy recalled the time when she attended the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti and Mouni played the roles of Tulsi Virani and Krishna Tulsi respectively in the daily soap.

Recalling her first day on the sets of Ekta Kapoor serial, Mouni wrote, “More than a decade and a half ago, fresh out of university, I joined the cast of Kyunki, terrified how are you I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of them, how kind you were to me (you didn’t have to be), how…

Read Full News