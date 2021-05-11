Mounika Reddy Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Series

Mounika Reddy is a South Indian Actress, model, and social media influencer. She is known for her works in the Telugu film and television industry. Mounika gained huge popularity through the web series Surya where she plays a lead role with Shanmukh Jaswanth. Mounika also featured in the ETV serial Ammai Cute Abbai Naatu. She did a prominent role in the movie “Thank You Brother” from the direction of Ramesh Raparthi. She also did some commercials and brand endorsements for various products and services.