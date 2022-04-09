Mount and Werner scored twice as Tuchel’s side had a disappointing week behind them

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea (Alonso 8, Mount 16, 54, Werner 21′, 49′, Havertz 31)

Chelsea came back from a disappointing week to beat Southampton 6–0 at St Mary’s, with Mason Mount and Timo Werner both helping themselves to two goals.

Thomas Tuchel admitted to being driven to a chocolate binge after Chelsea’s disappointing 3-1 loss against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in midweek, which resulted in a 4-1 home loss against Brentford last weekend faced.

However, the Chelsea boss would have been much happier with the performance of his players on the south coast.

Timo Werner made a rare Premier League debut would have thought he was in for another disappointing afternoon, when he hit the post and bar in the opening seven minutes as quickly as Chelsea…