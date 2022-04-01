Mount Frustration helicopter crash investigated by transportation safety officials

Five killed in accident in rough bush near Blairs Hut; Among them, the pilot – a 32-year-old man from Cheltenham – and his passengers, a 50-year-old woman from Inverloch, Mr Troja from Albert Park, and two men from NSW, aged 59 and 70.

The identities of the five people killed in the crash are unknown, however, Victoria Police said on Thursday evening that the four passengers were on a business trip towards Ulupana near the state’s northern border.

Paul Troja died in a helicopter crash on Thursday. Credit:nine news

He had planned to reach the area on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency teams were present at the crash site throughout the night on Thursday, and Today It was reported Friday morning from Mount Disappointment that heavy machinery was brought in to help those on the ground…