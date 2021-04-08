LATEST

Mount insists job ‘isn’t done yet’ after starring in Chelsea victory over Porto

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mount scored his first ever Champions League goal for Chelsea vs Porto

Mason Mount insisted Chelsea’s task of overcoming Porto is only half done after the Blues produced an impressive display to win their Champions League quarter-final first leg 2-0.

Mount’s masterful strike in the first half and Ben Chilwell’s late finish handed Chelsea a fine victory over their Portuguese opponents in Seville.

Mount scored his first ever Champions League goal for Chelsea vs Porto

AFP

Mount scored his first ever Champions League goal for Chelsea vs Porto

The England playmaker, who has enjoyed a fantastic campaign both for club and country, latched onto Jorginho’s angled ball, spun away from the cover and slotted into the corner in a rare moment of pure quality in Spain.

And Chilwell sealed the points when he nipped on to a loose ball before rounding Agustin Marchesin and tapping into the empty net to put the Blues in control at the tie’s halfway point.

Goalscorer Mount was delighted with the win, but warned that the job was only half done.

He told BT Sport: “We knew it was going to be a tough game. Coming into the game, we knew how hard to play against them it is and that we wouldn’t have many chances, but we kept going.

“We obviously got the goal first half and then late on in the second, and that obviously secured a good win. But that’s only half the tie, we’ve still got the second leg to go.”

Tuchel hailed ‘key player’ Mount for taking his career to the next level with his stunning strike .

He said: “The first goal was very important for us. We had been a bit too tense, not precise enough and we had lacked a bit of rhythm.

“The finish was clinical, it was excellent from Mason. He has the quality to do this, and in a quarter-final it is a big step for him and a big, big help for the team.

Tuchel has worked wonders for Chelsea

AFP

Tuchel has worked wonders for Chelsea

“Mason has the right mentality and the right attitude towards training and games. And he has the right attitude towards success. He’s got both feet on the ground, and he’s open enough and hungry to learn.

“It’s very difficult for me to compare him to different players in different positions, and different players in the same position from different clubs. But Mason is a very important player for us. A key player for us.”

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
778
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
775
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
766
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
740
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
740
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
734
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
687
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
669
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
623
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
617
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top