Moussa Dembele in cheeky pop at Rangers as former Celtic striker sends ‘normal stuff’ message after derby win

Moussa Dembele couldn’t resist popping into Rangers after Celtic’s derby win at Ibrox today.

Courtesy of goals from Tom Rojic and Cameron Carter-Vickers, the Hoops battled down a goal to seal a 2–1 victory.

Ang Postecoglu’s men now have a six-point lead over their fierce rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

It means he has made a significant move in the race for the title, but the result for former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is “normal stuff on derby day”.

Dembele, now in Lyon, is remembered by Hoops supporters for his starring roles in the previous Old Firm victory.

In fact, in September 2016 he scored a hat-trick as Celtic beat Rangers 5-1 at Parkhead under Brendan Rodgers.

He too…