‘Move away from our graves’: 14-day protest plans, police in Parliament

A handful of anti-mandate protesters have arrived at the Pukehu National War Memorial, ignoring the RSA’s request to stay away.

Police are also at the war memorial, where some protesters are seen ready to settle down with food and supplies.

Unite protesters revealed last night that they plan to gather in the park from 2 p.m.

“Come together for a ‘picnic’ at Pukehu National War Memorial Park, a symbol of our ancestors who fought for our freedom,” said a statement on Unite’s website.

RSA national president BJ Clark says war memorials are not a place for protests.

“We fully support the New …