Movie review: Radhe is full of action, Salman Khan has done three experiments in this film

Thus, Salman Khan’s film needs only one element to be a hit and that is Salman Khan. But, for the first time. Salman has done a lot of experiments in his film. Only time will tell whether the experiments he has done in the film this time are successful or not.





Today, Tiger Salman Khan’s film Radhey is going to knock in OTT platforms and theaters. Jenny’s fans have been waiting for a long time. Salman gives his best in every of his films. Then Salman gave his best for this film too. But Salman Khan has tried some experiments for Radhe. And it is also used that Salman has never tried before. Then what is the experiment that put Salman at stake?

Experiment No.1 .. a film of less than 2 hours.

Salman Khan has had a long Bollywood career but this is the first time that a Salman Khan film is making real time less than 2 hours



Experiment number 2: Kiss with Disha Patani.

Salman has never done an onscreen kissing scene in his career, also used onscreen with kisses with Disha Patani in Radhe. Although the way it has been shot is a different subject, but it is being seen in films.





Experiment number 3… released simultaneously on three different platforms

This is the first time a Salman film is coming together on 3 different platforms. Theater, OTT and DTH. Well these are the three platforms that can make Radhey earn a bumper at the box office. Even though Radhey is releasing in very few places in Indian cinemas. But the advance booking of the film in Overseas has been quite good. It remains to be seen how successful Salman’s experiment of releasing the film on these three platforms will be.