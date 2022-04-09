Movie Reviews: ‘Ambulance’ and more

Ambulance: 3 stars

“Transformers” director Michael Bay’s movies are so distinctive that the Internet has coined a new word to describe his pedal-to-the-metal action style: Beheme. Her latest, chase flick “Ambulance,” starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal, is now playing in theaters. It sets foot on the gas in Beheme fashion.

Decorated veteran Will (Abdul-Mateen II) is desperate for money. His wife needs surgery, but the treasures are dry. To raise the cash, he reluctantly asks his adopted brother and career criminal Danny (Gyllenhaal) if he can help.

It turns out that Danny can help if Will is willing to bend the rules to get the money.

Lots of money

Danny is planning a bank robbery with an estimated reward of US$32…