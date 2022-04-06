Movie World: New details emerge about how boy got hurt on carousel

A boy who suffered serious injuries after falling from a Movie World carousel may not have sat properly on the ride.

A 12-year-old suffered a deep wound to the back of his head after falling from a Looney Tunes carousel at a Gold Coast theme park on Tuesday afternoon.

But it is understood that the boy was not sitting properly on the carousel.

Witnesses have suggested that the boy’s injuries were not the result of a riding malfunction, but because he was standing on the carousel seat.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor William Houghton said the scene was calm, but the boy’s condition was worrying for some onlookers.