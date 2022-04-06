Movie World theme park crash won’t affect Gold Coast tourism, says industry, with 12yo boy stable

Business leaders are confident that an accident on a ride at a Gold Coast theme park in which a 12-year-old boy sustained a head injury will not cripple the recovering tourism industry.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Warner Bros. Movie World, just days after the city’s airport was the busiest 24 hours in more than two years.

The boy remains in stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering a head injury during a Looney Tunes carousel ride at around 1 p.m. yesterday.

