Movierulz Vs Tamilganj 2021 – Download Latest Tamil Movies – Are These Sites Legal?

Not everyone has the time and money to go to the cinema to watch movies, despite the fact that everyone loves them. This is one of the main reasons why these illegal websites are becoming so famous so quickly. When we are bored, we feel as if there is something to be seen for fun. Hence movies are a great means of entertainment.

Tamilganj website information

Tamilganj is an illegal website where you can easily download the latest Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bollywood and Hollywood dubbed movies for free. TamilGanj is considered as one of the best pirated websites with premium clarity and HD quality to download and watch movies from all categories from Tamil to regional.

Movierulz website information

This website is very efficient in personalizing the content for the user. Movierulz is best known as a Telugu film website. The website was viewed by thousands of people daily, mainly for all Telugu films which also coincide with HD as well as Hindi dubbed films.

Last year, Movierulz was banned by the Indian government along with other torrent websites. Even after being banned, Movierulz continued to work, it popped up again using different dynamic URLs.

Both websites are very popular when it comes to downloading Tamil movies. Both websites have special features to differentiate themselves from others.

Movierulz offers the latest Tamil movies and TV shows in various quality ranges such as FVDScr, DVDrip, HDrip, Bluray, 480p, 720p, 1080p. In addition, the website provides the size in which movies can be downloaded, such as 300MB, 400MB, 600MB, 1GB and 4GB. But apart from all this, Tamilgun offers the latest movies, TV shows, web series and documentaries.

Alternative website for movie download

Cinema: – This is another illegal movie download website where you can watch Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bollywood and Hollywood movies and TV all in HD quality. Madrastrakers: – This website is not copyrighted, but it is one of the best websites where you can watch dubbed movies of Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Pakistani, Assamese, Hindi and Hollywood. Tamil Nadu: – This website is a one stop solution to download all old and new Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English movies. Apart from this, the website also offers films in various regional languages ​​of India. Video: – Undoubtedly, it is one of the best copied websites that gives users the ability to download and watch Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bollywood and Hollywood movies. Apart from this, the website also uploads movies in other regional languages ​​of India such as Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Pakistani and Hollywood dubbed films. Techfree4u: – It is one of the torrent websites used to download Hollywood and Bollywood movies. This website allows the user to browse the site without login or subscription. The site does not ask the user for confidential details such as credit card numbers, emails or anything else.

Is it safe to use Tamilganj or Movierulz?

No, it is not safe to use these websites. These are illegal and unauthorized websites. Viewing and downloading pirated content is illegal, and there are many dangers when using this website. Such websites make your device vulnerable to the worldwide web, making it easy to hack your device. This can also have a bad effect on your system.

Disclaimer

We do not endorse or promote piracy. The purpose of this post is purely educational. With this we want to make people aware to stay away from these illegal websites.