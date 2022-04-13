Moving towards orange: Experts react to changes in traffic light settings

Covid-19 restrictions for the whole of New Zealand will be eased by midnight tonight, but a leading epidemiologist says the country is divided over its risk.

Beginning at 11.59 pm tonight, all of New Zealanders will move to orange traffic light settings, COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announced this afternoon.

He said the change in alert levels was justified for several reasons, including the continuing decline in cases.

He said case numbers now sit below 10,000 new cases per day for the first time since February 24, and hospitalizations were lower in Auckland, with all three reporting fewer than 100 patients for DHB each.