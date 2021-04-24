LATEST

Movlid Khaybulaev Dominates Lazar Stojadinovic To UD Victory At PFL 1 – 2021

Avatar
By
Posted on
Movlid Khaybulaev Dominates Lazar Stojadinovic To UD Victory At PFL 1 - 2021

The Skilled Fighters League, or higher generally known as PFL, returns for the primary time in over a 12 months tonight, April 23, for PFL 1 – 2021. Tonight’s occasion showcases their featherweight and light-weight divisions, with returning champions Natan Schulte and Lance Palmer combating on the principle card.

Headlining tonight’s occasion will likely be former WEC & UFC light-weight champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis, who faces fellow UFC veteran and former skilled boxer Clay Collard in the principle occasion of the night.

Within the second bout of the principle card, undefeated Russian expertise, and Khabib Nurmagomedov protégé, Movlid Khaybulaev confronted off with PFL newcomer Lazar Stojadinovic of Serbia.

Khaybulaev is a confirmed 15-0-1 murderer, whereas Stojadinovic is 14-7, however is available in having gained ten of his final 12.

Proceed studying to see how this featherweight bout went down:

Official End result: Movlid Khaybulaev def. Lazar Stojadinovic through unanimous determination (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Spherical 1

Stojadinovic comes out the extra energetic occasion in spherical one, as he tries to get his straight punches and leg kicks going.

Khaybulaev secures a takedown about 90 seconds in and secures half guard instantly as soon as hitting the mat. He remained on prime for the remainder of the spherical, and beginning touchdown some vicious ground-and-pound within the final minute.

Spherical 2

Khaybulaev comes out sizzling and secures one other takedown simply 5 seconds into spherical two.

The rest of the spherical was spent with Khaybulaev on prime of Stojadinovic completely mauling him.

Stojadinovic tried to stand up towards the center of the spherical, giving up his again and ending up in backside turtle place, solely to be put proper again the place he was, on his again.

Spherical 3

Khaybulaev doesn’t shoot a takedown at the beginning of spherical three.

As an alternative, he tries to arrange that one massive strike, however finally ends up taking pictures on one other double leg. He ends the spherical robust, pounding away at Stojadinovic for a dominant victory to begin the 2021 PFL season.

Brady Briggs

I turned a fan of fight sports activities once I was 12 years outdated. I used to be scrolling by way of the channels and landed upon versus, the place WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night time. That’s the primary battle I noticed, and the battle that received me hooked on the game. Since then, the game has grown so quickly, and my purpose is to enlighten everybody on what’s occurring within the sport at this time.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
50
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
48
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
45
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top