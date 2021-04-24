Movlid Khaybulaev Dominates Lazar Stojadinovic To UD Victory At PFL 1 – 2021

The Skilled Fighters League, or higher generally known as PFL, returns for the primary time in over a 12 months tonight, April 23, for PFL 1 – 2021. Tonight’s occasion showcases their featherweight and light-weight divisions, with returning champions Natan Schulte and Lance Palmer combating on the principle card.

Headlining tonight’s occasion will likely be former WEC & UFC light-weight champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis, who faces fellow UFC veteran and former skilled boxer Clay Collard in the principle occasion of the night.

Within the second bout of the principle card, undefeated Russian expertise, and Khabib Nurmagomedov protégé, Movlid Khaybulaev confronted off with PFL newcomer Lazar Stojadinovic of Serbia.

Khaybulaev is a confirmed 15-0-1 murderer, whereas Stojadinovic is 14-7, however is available in having gained ten of his final 12.

Proceed studying to see how this featherweight bout went down:

Official End result: Movlid Khaybulaev def. Lazar Stojadinovic through unanimous determination (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Spherical 1

Stojadinovic comes out the extra energetic occasion in spherical one, as he tries to get his straight punches and leg kicks going.

Khaybulaev secures a takedown about 90 seconds in and secures half guard instantly as soon as hitting the mat. He remained on prime for the remainder of the spherical, and beginning touchdown some vicious ground-and-pound within the final minute.

Spherical 2

Khaybulaev comes out sizzling and secures one other takedown simply 5 seconds into spherical two.

The rest of the spherical was spent with Khaybulaev on prime of Stojadinovic completely mauling him.

Stojadinovic tried to stand up towards the center of the spherical, giving up his again and ending up in backside turtle place, solely to be put proper again the place he was, on his again.

Spherical 3

Khaybulaev doesn’t shoot a takedown at the beginning of spherical three.

As an alternative, he tries to arrange that one massive strike, however finally ends up taking pictures on one other double leg. He ends the spherical robust, pounding away at Stojadinovic for a dominant victory to begin the 2021 PFL season.

Brady Briggs

I turned a fan of fight sports activities once I was 12 years outdated. I used to be scrolling by way of the channels and landed upon versus, the place WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night time. That’s the primary battle I noticed, and the battle that received me hooked on the game. Since then, the game has grown so quickly, and my purpose is to enlighten everybody on what’s occurring within the sport at this time.