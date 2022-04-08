Moyes left ‘astonished’ by West Ham pitch attacker

David Moyes criticized a supporter running on the pitch and ruined a promising West Ham attack during a 1–1 Europa League draw with Lyon.

A historic match for the Hammers ended on a sour note after a pitch attacker – the second of the game – jumped out from home end with 10-man West Ham, mounting a rare attack indeed.

“I was amazed,” said the West Ham boss. “It’s a really cool football club that is doing a lot of good things.

“But those things didn’t help tonight, we were on a counter-attack with an opportunity to score.”

Hammer, playing in the quarter-finals of a major European competition for the first time in 41 years, was up against it when Aaron Cresswell was controversially dismissed for a foul on Moussa Dembele before half-time.

The decision could leave the West …