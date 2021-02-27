MP E Uparjan 2021 | Farmer online registration, mpeuparjan.nic.in portal

Farmer online registration | MP E Uparjan Online Apply | mpeuparjan.nic.in Portal | MP Earned Farmer Registration

As you all know, the government has set a target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. Keeping this in mind, the Madhya Pradesh government has started the MPE procurement portal. Today we will show you through this article MP E Immigration 2021 Are going to provide all the important information related to. Such as what is MPE Earnings Portal ?, its purpose, benefits, application process, helpline number etc. So friends, if you want to get all the important information related to e-procurement portal, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

MP E-Procurement Portal 2021

MP E Immigration 2021 Has been introduced for farmers. Through which the registration process has started on this portal for the farmers of the state government who want to sell the crop to the government at the support price during the Kharif season. All the willing farmers of the state who want to sell their crops at the support price fixed by the government, will have to register on this portal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana

E-procurement portal Farmer Online Registration

Let me tell you as last time MP E-Procurement Portal But the registration process was done online. This time also the registration process will be done online. But this time there have been some changes in the registration process. Last year, MPE Earnings online registration was done only through Krishi Upaj Mandi, due to which many farmers were facing a lot of problems. But this year, the Madhya Pradesh government has made available the facility to all farmers to register on this online portal through the Internet.

Main idea MP e. Of 2021

Name of scheme MP Earnings Who started Government of Madhya Pradesh Beneficiary Farmers of Madhya Pradesh an objective Apply to sell the crop at the support price official website click here year 2021

The purpose of MP E Uparjan 2021

Due to the online process done during Krishi Mandi last year, farmers in Madhya Pradesh were facing a lot of difficulties and there were many farmers who were not able to register. Due to which he had to sell his crop at a price lower than the support price. Due to this the farmers had to suffer a lot of losses. Understanding this problem of farmers Government of Madhya Pradesh This time the registration process has been made online through the MPE Procurement Portal. This year, farmers of the state will be able to register themselves in e-procurement portal registration centers in the public domain for e-procurement. So that both their time and money will be saved.

MP Kisan Grant Scheme

MP Earnings Available Services

State user

Chief Minister’s Office Office of the Chief Secretary Food Minister Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supply Corporation (Finance) Office of the Chief Secretary Director Agriculture Agricultural production commissioner Commissioner Land Records Principal Secretary Cooperative NAFED Principal Secretary Agriculture Apex Bank Principal Secretary Food Market board Principal Secretary Finance Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Association Principal Secretary Revenue Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Association (Finance) Secretary Food Food Corporation of India Commissioner manure Madhya Pradesh Warehousing & Logistics Corporation Cotton public relation Registrar Cooperative Society Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supply Corporation

District user

Board of Commissioners DR Co-operative Collector Manager Food Corporation of India Sdm Irrigation Department SDO Forest District Central Cooperative Bank Regional Manager (MPSC) Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Zonal manager markfed DIO District Manager (MPSC) CEO Zilla Panchayat DMO (Markfed) Deputy Director Agriculture Manager (MPWLC) Manager nafed DSO

Other user

Registration center Administrator Registration Center Kiosk Data cleaning Weigh cut department Call center The committee District Central Cooperative Branch Tehsildar SBI Bank Account Verification

Madhya Pradesh e-procurement portal 2021 Benefits and features

On this portal, people of the state can easily register online through their computers or mobiles sitting at home.

All farmers of the state can take advantage of this scheme.

Farmers of the state can also avail this scheme by downloading the mobile app.

Madhya Pradesh e-procurement portal 2021 There will be no problems in registering the farmers through the.

There will be no problems in registering the farmers through the. The introduction of the online portal will also save the time of the people.

In order to sell wheat at the minimum support price (MSP), the farmer will also have to give three dates this time, wherein he will take the grain to the procurement center.

Necessary guidelines for registration of Madhya Pradesh e-procurement portal 2021

Farmers of Madhya Pradesh who want to register on this e-procurement portal will have to pay attention to some things which we have given below.

This year all farmers of Madhya Pradesh can register through their Aadhaar card number and Composite ID.

If you do not have an overall ID, you can MP E Upjan The gate But for that you cannot register, first you have to apply for the Composite ID.

But for that you cannot register, first you have to apply for the Composite ID. It is mandatory to have Aadhaar or a complete ID for registration.

The applicant should check the bank account information entered by him while registering online.

Madhya Pradesh e-procurement portal 2021 But it is mandatory to have a mobile number for registration. To complete this registration process, your mobile number must be linked to Aadhaar.

But it is mandatory to have a mobile number for registration. To complete this registration process, your mobile number must be linked to Aadhaar. After registration you will be given a receipt, which you will have to keep. After registration, it is mandatory to print the acknowledgment and carry the acknowledgment at the time of purchase.

MP Earnings 2021 Registration Documents (Eligibility)

Applicant’s Composite ID

Address proof

Aadhar card

Bank account passbook

Loan book

mobile number

Passport size photo

How to register online on MP E Uparjan 2021 portal?

If you want to register on MPE Earnings Portal then you have to follow the procedure given below.

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page Rabi 2021 -2022 You will have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page you Farmer Registration / Application Search You will have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page you will see a form, you will have to fill all the information asked in this form like name of the farmer, mobile number, overall ID etc.

After that you have to click on submit button.

In this way your application process will be done successfully.

MP Procedure for e-procurement application status

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter the application number.

Now you have to click on the search button.

Your application status will be on your computer screen.

Registration Center Login Procedure

First of all you get MPE official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Rabi 2021-22 Have to click on the link of.

After this, under other user Registration center Have to click on the link of.

As soon as you click on this link, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter the district, registration center, operator, OTP, password and captcha code.

Now you have to click on the login button.

In this way you will be able to login to the registration center.

How to download MP E Uparjan 2021 Mobile App?

First of all, you have to go to the Google Play store of mobile. After that you have to search by writing “mp e uparjan” here.

After this you will have to download and install the highest rated app.

Thus with the help of this mobile app, you will be able to get benefits by registering for all other crops including kharif.

You can also go to e-procurement portal and enter your mobile number and overall ID number and get the link to download the mobile app.

Farmer Registration Application in other Measles how Add?

You must click on this link. After clicking on the link, a form will open in front of you on the next page. All the information asked in this form such as personal information of the farmer, mobile number, name of the farmer, overall member ID, information related to the bank of the farmer, etc. will have to be filled.

After filling all the information, you have to click on the search button. In this way, other measles will be added to the farmer registration application.

Acceptance slip get how do ?

First of all, you have to go to the official website of e-procurement. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page you will see the option of Kharif 2020 -21. You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

Then you will see a link to the Kisan Kharif Registration Year for the year 2020-21. You have to click on the link. After clicking on the link, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page you Receive acknowledgment slip A link to will appear. You must click on this link.

After clicking on the link, the next page will open in front of you. On this page you will see the form in which you will have to fill all the information asked.

After filling all the information, the farmer has to click on the search button. After this, you will get an acknowledgment slip on your page, you can also print it.

Tehsildar login process

First of all you have to earn MP official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Rabi 2021-22 Have to click on the link of.

Have to click on the link of. Now you Tehsildar Have to click on the link of.

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to select the district and the tehsil.

Now you have to enter the password and captcha code.

After that you have to click on the login button.

In this way, you will be able to login to the Tehsildar.

Manager nafed login process

First of all you get MPE official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Rabi 2021-22 Have to click on the link of.

Have to click on the link of. After this you will find under District user Manager nafed Have to click on the link of.

As soon as you click on this link, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select your district.

Now you have to enter your password and captcha code.

After that you have to click on the login button.

In this way you will be able to login the manager NAFED.

Deputy Director Agricultural Login Procedure

First of all you have to earn MP official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Rabi 2021-22 Have to click on the link of.

Have to click on the link of. Now you Deputy Director Agriculture Have to click on the link of.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select your district.

Now you have to enter your password and captcha code.

After that you have to click on the login button.

In this way, you will be able to login to the Deputy Director Agriculture.

Procedure for Login to CEO Zilla Panchayat

First of all you get MPE official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Rabi 2021-22 Have to click on the link of.

Have to click on the link of. After this, under the District user CEO Zilla Panchayat Have to click on the link of.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select your district.

After this you will have to enter your password and captcha code.

Now you have to click on the login button.

In this way you will be able to login CEO Zilla Panchayat.

DIO login process

First of all you have to earn MP official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Rabi 2021-22 Have to click on the link of.

Have to click on the link of. Now you DIO Have to click on the link of.

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select your district.

Now you have to enter your password and captcha code.

Now you have to click on the button of login.

In this way, you will be able to login to the DIO.

help get how do ?

There is a problem in applying on this online portal and if you want to get any kind of help, then you can contact [email protected] for help and get a solution to your problem.

