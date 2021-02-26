MP Ration Card List: Madhya Pradesh New Ration Card List, APL BPL List

Ration card list mp online download | Mp ration card list online | Madhya Pradesh New Ration Card List | | Madhya Pradesh APL / BPL Ration Card List | MP Ration Card List

MP Ration Card List Has been released online by the state government. If the people of Madhya Pradesh who have applied online for making ration card and want to check their name in the beneficiary list (Has applied online to get a ration card and he should check his name in the beneficiary list), then BPL Families can easily view online by visiting the registration and management system i.e. Samagra Portal and can get many types of benefits through ration cards. Today, through this article we will tell you Madhya Pradesh Ration Card List We are going to provide information on the method of downloading, viewing and receiving.

Now people do not need to be said, now people of Madhya Pradesh can easily go to the official website through the Internet from home. APL / BPL new ration card list 2021 I can see my and my family’s name. Citizens of Madhya Pradesh whose names will come under this beneficiary list state government Food items such as rice, sugar, wheat, kerosene, pulses etc. will be made available at subsidized rates. State Government as per the annual income of the family APL, BPL. And Antyodaya list People have been classified (according to the annual income of the family, APL, BPL and classified people in Antyodaya list.).

The ration card also serves as an important document. Madhya Pradesh Ration Card 2021 Has been divided into three types of run by the state government. The BPL Ration Card has been issued for the citizens of the state who are living below the poverty line and the APL Ration Card has been issued for those who are living above the poverty line. And for those who are very poor, an AAY Ration Card has been issued. these Ration Card Madhya Pradesh Ration card will be made available to the citizens of Madhya Pradesh according to their income and economic status. Online applications under this scheme can be done by the same residents of the state, whose age is more than 18 years.

As you know that the infection of corona virus epidemic is going on in the whole country, due to which the situation of lock-down is going on in the whole country due to which the people of the country are very upset and the poorest people are upset. Madhya Pradesh government has made a new announcement that the poor people of the state who have ration card or not, will be provided free ration by the state government. So that he can live his life well.

MP Ration Card Statistics

Category family Member Registered BPL Family / Members Is 9668990 47316667 Verified BPL Family / Members Is 2756761 13786671 is BPL family / members pending verification Is 6912209 33529976 is Family / members removed from BPL family after verification Is 461343 –

Benefits of MP Ration Card List

Three types of ration cards have been provided to common citizens and their families by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Citizens of the state can easily see their names in the ration card list by visiting the online portal, now people will not have to go round government offices.

Ration card list 2021 In the name of the people who will come, they will be provided food items such as wheat, rice, sugar, kerosene, etc., by the government to every village.

If you have a BPL category ration card and need financial help for education in your family, then students can also get scholarship through it.

Madhya Pradesh Ration Card Through it you can get any government work or service comfortably.

How to see names in MP Ration Card List 2021?

Interested beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh Ration Card List MP If you want to see your name, then follow the method given below.

First to the applicant Composite portal will go on . After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

After clicking on the option, the ration card list form will open in front of you. You have to fill all the information like District, Local Body, Gram Panchayat, Captcha Code etc. in this form.

After filling all the information, you have to click on the Go button. After this, the ration card list will open in front of you. You can see your family and your name.

Procedure to login on Madhya Pradesh Ration Mitra Portal

First of all Ration Mitra Portal official website will go on.

On your home page log in Have to click on the K button.

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter your user name, password and captcha code.

Now you have to click on the login button.

In this way you will be able to login on the portal.

Procedure for login to BPL family registration and management system

First of all you need BPL Family Registration and Management System official website will go on.

On your home page log in Have to click on the K button.

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter your user name, password and captcha code.

Now you have to click on the login button.

In this way you will be able to login on the portal.

BPL / AAY Register Viewing Process

First of all you need BPL Family Registration and Management System official website will go on.

On the home page, under the BPL Family Register Bpl / ay register Have to click on the link of.

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to select your district, local body, gram panchayat.

Now you have to enter captcha code.

After that you have to click on the Go button.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

BPL status tracking process

First of all you need BPL Family Registration and Management System official website will go on.

After that you Truck bpl status Have to click on the link of.

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter your overall ID and captcha code.

After that you have to click on the Go button.

BPL status will be on your computer screen.

Procedure for viewing the list of newly inducted BPL / AAY families

After this, a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select your district, local body, gram panchayat and village.

As soon as you select this, the list of families will be on your computer screen.

Procedure for viewing list of families removed from BPL / AY

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to select your search category which search the family or search the family with the contents family id.

Now you have to enter the relevant information such as district, local body, gram panchayat, village, overall ID etc. according to your search category.

After that you have to click on the link to see the list.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Procedure for viewing list of district wise / body wise BPL Panchayats

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select your district and local body.

After this you have to enter captcha code.

Now you have to click on the Go button.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Procedure for viewing the list of local body wise registered BPL families

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select your district and local body.

After this, you have to click on the link to view the report of numbers.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Procedure for viewing the list of BPL families registered village / ward wise

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select your district, local body, gram panchayat and village.

After this you have to click on the link to view report.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

Procedure for applying online for verification in the list of BPL family of family materials

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter your overall ID and captcha code.

Now you have to click on the Go button.

After this, the application form will open in front of you.

You have to enter all the important information asked in the application form.

After that you will have to upload all the important documents.

Now you have to click on submit button.

Process of printing material bpl card

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter your overall ID and captcha code.

Now you have to click on the Go button.

The BPL ID card will be on your computer screen.

You can print this card by clicking on the print option.

MP Ration Card Eligibility Slip

As you all know, due to coronavirus, our country has faced many difficulties. Keeping this in mind, the Madhya Pradesh government had decided to give free ration. To get this free ration, the ration card holder must have an eligibility slip. If you have an eligibility slip then you will be able to get free ration. To download the eligibility slip, you have to follow the procedure given below.

First of all you Composite portal will go on.

will go on. Now the homepage will open in front of you.

On the home page you have to go to the section of the food portal.

Now you Download eligibility slip for food stuff Have to click on the link of.

Have to click on the link of. After this, a new Facebook will appear in front of you.

You have to enter your material family ID, month and captcha code on this page.

After that you will have to click on the download link.

The eligibility slip will be downloaded to your device.

You can print it.

Procedure to apply for fair price shop registration

After this, a new page will come in front of you, in which you will have to enter all the important information such as your name, name of the institution, district, district, village, gram panchayat, mobile number, Aadhaar number etc.

Now you have to click on the link to save details and upload supporting document.

After this you have to upload all the important documents.

Now you have to click on submit button.

This way you will be able to register.

Process to view all releases

After this, a new page opened in front of you, in which you will have to select your district and district.

Now you have to enter captcha code.

After this, you have to click on the link to see the release.

The relevant information will be on your computer screen.

