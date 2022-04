Step 1. Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

stage 2. On the homepage, click on Class 10/12 Boer Exam Result link

Step 3: Students now have to enter their roll number, date of birth and other details asked on the website

Step 4: Your MPBSE 10th & 12th Result 2022 will now appear on your screen. Ours…