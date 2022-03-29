MPP Hillier granted bail facing 9 charges related to Ottawa convoy protest

Randy Hillier was released on bail on Monday with conditions, after turning himself in on charges related to the convoy protest and capture in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa police charged the independent Lanark-Frontnack-Kingston MPP, saying they had complaints “about social media posts and other activities of an individual” during the so-called Freedom Convoy.

The charges include assaulting a peace or public official, two counts of obstructing or resisting a public official, one count of restraining or resisting any person assisting a public or peace officer, one count of a non-accused offence. Three counts of counseling, two of them considered mischief, and two counts of mischief or obstruction of property in excess of $5,000.

Hillier surrendered at Ottawa Police Headquarters on Monday morning. First…