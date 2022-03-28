MPP Randy Hillier charged by Ottawa police in wake of truck driver convoy

Ottawa police on Monday morning charged Ontario MPP Randy Hillier with charges stemming from earlier this year’s so-called “freedom convoy” that took over downtown Ottawa.

The 64-year-old provincial politician is facing nine charges. Police charged Hillier with three counts of one unrelated indictment, two counts of resisting a public official, two counts of mischief involving more than $5,000, one count of opposing public/peace officer and person assisted by counsel, public official. accused of attacking the peace of

In a press release, Ottawa Police wrote that they have received “multiple complaints about social media posts and other activities” related to Hillier and the convoy.