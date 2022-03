MPP Randy Hillier released after being accused of assaulting a peace officer

‘I have only ever greeted people with love and affection’ Photo by Tony Caldwell, Postmedia

article material OTTAWA – Randy Hillier, an independent member of Ontario’s legislature, has been released on several conditions after surrendering to Ottawa police today.

article material He faced nine charges related to his involvement in protests in the national capital last month. Crown consents to Lanark-Frontnack-Kingston…

Read Full News