Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants List Revealed Schedule Date & Time

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai 3



Probably the most enthusiastic TV present on Star Vijay Tv referred to as Mr & Mrs. Chinnathirai is able to take a spot from twenty fourth April 2021, together with a contemporary third season. Quite a few promos are being liberated by the makers formally, that are growing the curiosity stage among the many die-hard followers of the present. All three earlier seasons have accomplished efficiently, Due to which individuals are ready impatiently. So right here you may get to find out about all particulars such because the contestants’ checklist, Beginning Date, format, and no matter you wish to know.

Vijay TV is kind of in style among the many individuals as a result of all of the hit exhibits of it, and the makers by no means disappoint their viewers. Therefore time-to-time it releases fantabulous exhibits which simply make large recognition in only a small time length. On their demand, the brand new season of Mr & Mrs. Chinnathirai is arriving with a brand new season, which might fill you as much as the neck with effusive power. Within the present, you’ll watch that celebrities combine and mingle with their reel and actual companions, in order that they’ll win the present from begin to finish.

As per the duties, it’s actually superb to stream as a result of all of the well-known celebrities are going to be part of the present, the place they’ll enter within the present together with their reel and real-life associate. The present will probably be hosted by essentially the most well-known Anchor referred to as Ma Ka Pa Anand, who has hosted quite a few exhibits, and his humorousness actually commendable. He additionally has a large fan following which makes him completely different than different hosts, Therefore everyone seems to be ready for the telecast in order that they’ll watch their favourite celebrities on the stage, together with Ma Ka Pa Anand.

CONTESTANTS:-

  • Actress Dheepa with Her Husband
  • Singer Sudhakar together with his spouse
  • Comic Srath together with his spouse
  • Singer Vel Murugan together with his spouse
  • Put Chutney Raj Mohan with His Spouse
  • Comic Badava Gopi together with his spouse
  • Actress Myna Nandini together with her husband.

“Neeya Naana” Gopinath and Devadarshini are coming as a judges panel within the present, as per the sources this present is changing Prepare dinner with Comali season 2. As everybody is aware of that CWC additionally had an enormous fan following and now if this present is changing it, so you may get an concept of how a lot the present goes to be excited. So don’t forget to stream it on the right time and for additional data keep related with us.

