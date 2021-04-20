Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants Name List: Starting Date, Theme, Couples!

Hello readers, we’re again with the brand new replace of the upcoming actuality present which most of you already find out about it. Sure, you’re proper we’re speaking about probably the most awaiting and interesting actuality present “Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3”. This actuality present goes to telecast quickly on the Star Vijay channel. Vijay channel is at all times give you the thrilling actuality present and now they’re again with this actuality present. After the top of probably the most beloved and watched actuality present “Cooku With Comali Season 2” the followers are keenly ready to look at one other actuality present for making their weekends extra enjoyable and thrilling.

By means of this text, we’re sharing the small print associated to this actuality present together with the listing of the contestants. Learn this whole weblog so to not miss out on any data associated to the truth present. Watching the large hit of season 1 and season 2 the makers determined to entertain the viewers with its third season after watching the craze amongst them. On this actuality present, Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai celebrities combine and amalgamate with the reel and actual {couples} who contend in duties and the challenges to win the crown.

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants Title Record

Krithika Sarath together with Sarath Raj Yogesh together with Myna Nandhini Badava Gopi together with Haritha Kala together with Vel Murugan Dheepa alongside along with her husband Raj Mohan alongside along with his spouse Gana Sudhakar alongside along with his spouse

The members of the present are taking part with their reel or both real-life companions they usually make the present very a lot thrilling to look at with their enjoyable and frolic. The viewers are extra excited as they’ll see their favourite with reels or actual {couples} on the set of the stage and witness a journey of affection, romance, and lots of comedy. To make this present extra fascinating the beloved Archana can be seen together with Ma Ka Pa Anand because the hosts of the present. The present can be aired on Saturday twenty fourth April 2021.

The promo of the present is already launched and created a sensation amongst social media after watching the promo the joy stage of the audiences is reached the subsequent stage. The judges of season 3 are Gopinath and Devadarshini and the present changing the Cooku With Comali Season 2 which was ended final week. Particulars of the present:’-

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Launch Date

The identify of the show- Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3

Concerning the show- Recreation Present

Telecasting Time- 6:30 PM

Streaming Platform- Vijay TV

Launch Date of the show- twenty fourth April 2021

As per the data, 12 contestants can be seen on this season the remainder of the names of the contestants can be add quickly. Until then wait to look at this astonishing actuality present solely on Star Vijay at 6:30 PM and keep tuned with us for extra such updates associated to the truth present “Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3”.