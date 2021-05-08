Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Episode 5 Watch On Hotstar 8th May 2021 Highlights: Village Round!

Another exciting episode of the reality show “Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3” is ready to amuse its audiences. The show is highly popular amongst the audiences as they love to watch their favorite celebrity couples on the TV screen who are performing their task in order to win the tasks. The show is going well and the audiences already have a high expectation from the show as this show is started after the ending of Cook With Comali and the audiences want to see the same fun and frolic just like CWCS2 and even the show is trying to provide all kind of amusement to its audiences.

In this order, the viewers will watch that their favorite celebrity couples are performing the cooking tasks in order to impress the judges. This episode is the continuation of the previous episode which reminisces the glimpse of CWCS2. The audiences will enjoy this entire episode as a lot of fun and frolic is going to be present for giving the laughter riot and laughing punches to the audiences.

Even the contestants will perform the entire tasks in a funny way to give laughter riots to their fans. In one of the promo of the show, we can watch that the male contestants are cooking the food and on another side, their companions are sitting on the swings and they are instructing them. During the cooking preparation, one companion is calling her partner in a funny way and when they present their food to the judges they ask them to perform an act.

How are you thinking about the task! 😀 Mr & Mrs Logo – Coming Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 pm on our Vijay TV .. #MrMrsChinnathirai #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/ceR5YBF3du – Vijay Television (jayvijaytelevision) May 7, 2021

During performing the act the girl contestant calls his partner name and asks her to come near to her and she calls him in a very funny way which gives laughing to everyone and even his partner comes near to her in a very funny way by walking. The couple is looking very cute and adorable while performing the tasks as well as the act. Not only the contestants but as well as the judges and hosts irritate the contestants during their tasks to make the show funnier to watch.

Some contestants performed the tasks in the previous episode and in today’s episode the rest of the contestants will perform their cooking tasks. This episode will surely relieve the stress of the audience and going to give a lot of laughing punches to the episode. SO viewers watch this laughing episode of “Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3” on the Star Vijay channel at 6:30 PM and we will soon back with the next written update of the show but till then read our other articles on our website.