ENTERTAINMENT

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Episode 5 Watch On Hotstar 8th May 2021 Highlights: Village Round!

Another exciting episode of the reality show “Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3” is ready to amuse its audiences. The show is highly popular amongst the audiences as they love to watch their favorite celebrity couples on the TV screen who are performing their task in order to win the tasks. The show is going well and the audiences already have a high expectation from the show as this show is started after the ending of Cook With Comali and the audiences want to see the same fun and frolic just like CWCS2 and even the show is trying to provide all kind of amusement to its audiences.

In this order, the viewers will watch that their favorite celebrity couples are performing the cooking tasks in order to impress the judges. This episode is the continuation of the previous episode which reminisces the glimpse of CWCS2. The audiences will enjoy this entire episode as a lot of fun and frolic is going to be present for giving the laughter riot and laughing punches to the audiences.

Even the contestants will perform the entire tasks in a funny way to give laughter riots to their fans. In one of the promo of the show, we can watch that the male contestants are cooking the food and on another side, their companions are sitting on the swings and they are instructing them. During the cooking preparation, one companion is calling her partner in a funny way and when they present their food to the judges they ask them to perform an act.

During performing the act the girl contestant calls his partner name and asks her to come near to her and she calls him in a very funny way which gives laughing to everyone and even his partner comes near to her in a very funny way by walking. The couple is looking very cute and adorable while performing the tasks as well as the act. Not only the contestants but as well as the judges and hosts irritate the contestants during their tasks to make the show funnier to watch.

Some contestants performed the tasks in the previous episode and in today’s episode the rest of the contestants will perform their cooking tasks. This episode will surely relieve the stress of the audience and going to give a lot of laughing punches to the episode. SO viewers watch this laughing episode of “Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3” on the Star Vijay channel at 6:30 PM and we will soon back with the next written update of the show but till then read our other articles on our website.

Related Items:

Most Popular

63
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
15
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top