Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Grand Premier 24th April 2021 Episode: Contestants Name List Revealed!

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Grand Premier 24th April 2021 Episode: Contestants Name List Revealed!

Star Vijay Television channel is arising with essentially the most entertaining present therefore the viewers is eagerly ready for the published of the present. This going to babe the third season of the present wherein we are going to going to see new faces. This time present comes up with a brand new feel and appear. The “Mr. and Ms. Chinnaithirai Seaspn 3” is arising with the idea of Sigel and Mingle together with their reel and real-life {couples} to take part and full the challenges.

Within the final season, we’ve seen that contestants have been loved performing the challenges thus, this season markers shall be bringing quite a few distinctive duties to entertain their viewers. As they’ve been acquired plenty of appreciation from the viewers therefore makers assume to launch one other season of the “Mr. and Ms. Chinnaithirai Season 3”.  Whereas it is going to gonna be enjoyable taking part in a process for the contributors. The present will gonna enthrall the viewers and it’ll additionally encompass hilarious sequences.

The makers will gonna convey actual and reel life companions collectively on a single stage. And the viewers loves to observe such type of idea. Within the promo, we are able to see thet accomplice are dancing collectively on romantic tracks. All of the females are wanting stunning whereas they’ve been additionally seen cracking jokes at one another. Whereas we may also see how they are going to gonna enjoyable with others accomplice and this may create a comedy setting on the present.

The promo of the present is getting fashionable on social media and the persons are loving it, whereas they’re curious in regards to the launch of the present. They’ve been posting tales and sharing a path over promotional or social apps. There are gonna be three judges on the present together with Neeya Naana, Gopinath, and Devadarshini. Three of them are the profound and most beloved personalities of the present.

Vital particulars of the upcoming present “Mr. and Ms. Chinnaithirai Season 3”:-

The present has been set to launch on 24 April 2021 at 6:30 pm on star Vijay Television.

Checklist of contestants of the upcoming present “Mr. and Ms. Chinnaithirai Season 3”:-

  • Sarath Raj and Krithika Sarath
  • Myna Nandhini and Yogesh
  • Badava Gopi and Haritha
  • Vel Murugan and Kala
  • Dheepa and her husband
  • Raj Mohan and his spouse

The present shall be going to amaze you all with its content material and the contestants are additionally excited to be part of the present as they’ve acknowledged on their tweeter accounts.

