Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3: Grand Premiere and Participant List Updates

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: Lastly, after two profitable seasons, Vijay TV is again with probably the most entertaining present, ‘Mr. And Mrs. Chinnathirai, ‘with an all new and thrilling Season 3 of 24th April 2021. The latest promo video revealed the theme of the present. The listing of recent company, hosts and contributors was additionally introduced. The followers had been determined for extra of this film and real-life movie star {couples} to mingle to win the present. So listed here are all the small print you need to find out about Season 3’s host, company, deliberate date and contributors.

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: The Revelation of Contestants Checklist

The twelve reel of real-life movie star {couples} that followers may witness within the upcoming season are as follows:

Shankar and Deepa Sarath and Krithika Yuvaraj and Gayathri Rajmohan and Kavitha Vinoth and Aishwarya Ajith and Anandhi Velmurugan and Kala Gopi and Haritha Diwakar and Abhinaya Manikandan and Sofia Jack and Roshini Yogesh and Nandhini

Because the upcoming season 3 of the present will change one other hottest Vijay TV present ‘Cook dinner with Comali 2’, you possibly can think about the thrill among the many followers for each exhibits. The followers had been capable of witness their favourite present from 24th April 2021 on Vijay TV. Moreover, followers may see their favourite {couples} all through the season.

The hosts for Season 3 are Archana and Ma Ka Pa Anand. Gopinath and Devadarshini are the judges for the large premiere. Along with many proficient comedians and artists, the 12 contributors will make a glitzy entry. As well as, the followers may witness Deepa and Sarath being Cook dinner’s fame with Comali 2. The followers are desperately ready for this most entertaining present to take them by means of a number of episodes because the present progresses.