ENTERTAINMENT

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3: Grand Premiere and Participant List Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3: Grand Premiere and Participant List Updates

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3: Grand Premiere and Participant Checklist Updates

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: Lastly, after two profitable seasons, Vijay TV is again with probably the most entertaining present, ‘Mr. And Mrs. Chinnathirai, ‘with an all new and thrilling Season 3 of 24th April 2021. The latest promo video revealed the theme of the present. The listing of recent company, hosts and contributors was additionally introduced. The followers had been determined for extra of this film and real-life movie star {couples} to mingle to win the present. So listed here are all the small print you need to find out about Season 3’s host, company, deliberate date and contributors.

Contents hide
1 Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: The Revelation of Contestants Checklist
2 Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: Scheduled date for the large premiere

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: The Revelation of Contestants Checklist

The twelve reel of real-life movie star {couples} that followers may witness within the upcoming season are as follows:

  1. Shankar and Deepa
  2. Sarath and Krithika
  3. Yuvaraj and Gayathri
  4. Rajmohan and Kavitha
  5. Vinoth and Aishwarya
  6. Ajith and Anandhi
  7. Velmurugan and Kala
  8. Gopi and Haritha
  9. Diwakar and Abhinaya
  10. Manikandan and Sofia
  11. Jack and Roshini
  12. Yogesh and Nandhini

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3: Grand Premiere and Participant List Updates

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: Scheduled date for the large premiere

Because the upcoming season 3 of the present will change one other hottest Vijay TV present ‘Cook dinner with Comali 2’, you possibly can think about the thrill among the many followers for each exhibits. The followers had been capable of witness their favourite present from 24th April 2021 on Vijay TV. Moreover, followers may see their favourite {couples} all through the season.

The hosts for Season 3 are Archana and Ma Ka Pa Anand. Gopinath and Devadarshini are the judges for the large premiere. Along with many proficient comedians and artists, the 12 contributors will make a glitzy entry. As well as, the followers may witness Deepa and Sarath being Cook dinner’s fame with Comali 2. The followers are desperately ready for this most entertaining present to take them by means of a number of episodes because the present progresses.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
56
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
54
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
50
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top