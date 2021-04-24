Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Grand Premiere, Contestants List Revealed! – TMT

LATEST

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Grand Premiere, Contestants List Revealed!

Star Vijay’s entertaining couple actuality present, Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 will function its Grand Premiere this weekend. After two profitable seasons, Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 will function twelve wonderful {couples} who will take the journey by the competitors. Nevertheless, the enjoyable and frolic will preserve the viewers engrossed by the season.

Contents hide
1 Mr and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants Listing
2 Mr and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Grand Premiere Highlights

Mr and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants Listing

  • Shankar and Deepa
    Sarath and Krithika
  • Yuvaraj and Gayathri
  • Rajmohan and Kavitha
  • Vinoth and Aishwarya
  • Ajith and Anandhi
  • Velmurugan and Kala
  • Gopi and Haritha
  • Diwakar and Abhinaya
  • Manikandan and Sofia
  • Jack and Roshini
  • Yogesh and Nandhini

Mr and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Grand Premiere Highlights

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 shall be hosted by Archana and Ma Ka Pa Anand. The 2 judges for this season are Gopinath and Devadarshini. Nevertheless, there’ll a glitzy entry to all of the {couples} within the Grande Premiere of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. A number of well-known comedians and gifted artists shall be part of the present.

The foremost spotlight of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 shall be Deepa and Sarath from the Cooku With Comali 2 fame. Nevertheless, it might be attention-grabbing to see how the competitors spans out because the episodes progress.

