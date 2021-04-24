Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Grand Premiere, Contestants List Revealed! – TMT

Star Vijay’s entertaining couple actuality present, Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 will function its Grand Premiere this weekend. After two profitable seasons, Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 will function twelve wonderful {couples} who will take the journey by the competitors. Nevertheless, the enjoyable and frolic will preserve the viewers engrossed by the season.
Mr and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants Listing
- Shankar and Deepa
Sarath and Krithika
- Yuvaraj and Gayathri
- Rajmohan and Kavitha
- Vinoth and Aishwarya
- Ajith and Anandhi
- Velmurugan and Kala
- Gopi and Haritha
- Diwakar and Abhinaya
- Manikandan and Sofia
- Jack and Roshini
- Yogesh and Nandhini
Mr and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Grand Premiere Highlights
Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 shall be hosted by Archana and Ma Ka Pa Anand. The 2 judges for this season are Gopinath and Devadarshini. Nevertheless, there’ll a glitzy entry to all of the {couples} within the Grande Premiere of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. A number of well-known comedians and gifted artists shall be part of the present.
The foremost spotlight of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 shall be Deepa and Sarath from the Cooku With Comali 2 fame. Nevertheless, it might be attention-grabbing to see how the competitors spans out because the episodes progress.