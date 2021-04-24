Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Grand Premiere, Contestants List Revealed! – TMT

Star Vijay’s entertaining couple actuality present, Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 will function its Grand Premiere this weekend. After two profitable seasons, Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 will function twelve wonderful {couples} who will take the journey by the competitors. Nevertheless, the enjoyable and frolic will preserve the viewers engrossed by the season.

Mr and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants Listing

Shankar and Deepa

Sarath and Krithika

Sarath and Krithika Yuvaraj and Gayathri

Rajmohan and Kavitha

Vinoth and Aishwarya

Ajith and Anandhi

Velmurugan and Kala

Gopi and Haritha

Diwakar and Abhinaya

Manikandan and Sofia

Jack and Roshini

Yogesh and Nandhini

Mr and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 Grand Premiere Highlights

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 shall be hosted by Archana and Ma Ka Pa Anand. The 2 judges for this season are Gopinath and Devadarshini. Nevertheless, there’ll a glitzy entry to all of the {couples} within the Grande Premiere of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. A number of well-known comedians and gifted artists shall be part of the present.

The foremost spotlight of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 shall be Deepa and Sarath from the Cooku With Comali 2 fame. Nevertheless, it might be attention-grabbing to see how the competitors spans out because the episodes progress.