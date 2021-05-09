Mr And Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 May 9th 2021 Today’s Latest Episode: Village Round Task Updates







Star Vijay is one of the prime sources of entertainment. The channel leaves no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining people with its splendid episode. It keeps the audience bemuses along with its enthralling show either on weekdays and on weekends as well. The mind-blowing and immensely amusing reality shows provide seamless entertainment to the viewers. Most lately, the third season of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai is enticing the people with its super dance performances on the stage of the show with its dazzling stars enhanced the glitz. Obtain all the crucial updates regarding Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai season 3.

Well, after two highly successful seasons, the ongoing season has put his feet in the shoe of its previous season. The show is flaunting in the list of some superb reality dancing show and again become one of the beloved shows. The first season of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai premiered back in 2017. Whereas the second season of the show premiered on 8th February 2021. Both received a tremendous response from the audience. Both the season had been represented by Ma Ka Pa Anand, who is currently hosting Super Star Singers.

How are you thinking about the task! 😀 Mr & Mrs Logo – Coming Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 pm on our Vijay TV .. #MrMrsChinnathirai #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/ceR5YBF3du – Vijay Television (jayvijaytelevision) May 7, 2021

Later, the third season of the show premiered on 24th April 2021. Well, the renowned personality also reprised as the host in the latest season along with Archana. A total of 12 celebrity pairs compete in all the rounds of the show. All looking forward to lifting the trophy but at the same time, they also need to survive the weekly elimination. This time also a jaw-dropping competition had experienced in the season with some captivating dance performances by our favourite celebrity. All the performance judges by Gopinath and Devadarshini. It is holding the command of entertainment for all the people since it started.

However, due to its tremendous hype, it started gathering attention from its initial promos. Later, as things headed further the hype of the show reaches its peak after the names of the celebrities revealed. As we mentioned that total of 12 pairs is competing in a show that includes Sarath and Krithika, Gana and his wife, Myna and Yogesh, Badava and Haritha, Raj Mohan and his wife, Vel Murugan and Kala, Dheepa and her spouse all are giving neck to neck competition to each other. So, seize the entertainment on Star Vijay at 6:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for the upcoming Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai season 3 updates.