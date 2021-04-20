Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 starts April 24, 2021, entrant list

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: The Indian viewers has at all times cherished actuality reveals, particularly recreation actuality reveals, as a result of they’re such reveals that carry the entire household collectively.

Here’s a new season from Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai. The present has already had two seasons and the third season is hitting the ground quickly. Listed below are some updates you need to learn about Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai.

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai what’s all of it about?

The idea of the present is sort of outdated based on the Indian viewers. Mr & mrs Chinnathirai is a recreation present the place actual and actual {couples} play enjoyable video games collectively to win the title of ‘Mr & Mrs. Chinnathirai ‘. The format for the third season can even be the identical, however with new entrants.

Who would be the choose and host?

The season three judges for Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai will likely be NeeyaNaanaGopinath and Devadarshini. Additionally they rated the earlier seasons and are coming again for the third season as nicely. Archana and Ma Pa KaAnand will share the stage as hosts for the present.

Who would be the members?

Season three contestants of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai will likely be actress Dheepa together with her husband, comic Sarath together with his spouse, Sudhakar (singer) together with his spouse, Myna Nandhini (actress) together with her husband, BadavaGopi (comic) together with his spouse Put Chutney Raj Mohan together with his spouse VelMurugan (Singer) together with his spouse.

When will or not it’s launched?

The third season will premiere on April 24, 2021, which will likely be a Saturday. The present will likely be out there on Vijay TV for broadcast and Disney plus Hotstar for streaming.