Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 to start from 24th April 2021, Contestants details revealed – TMT

Vijay Television has many hit actuality exhibits, and followers eagerly watch for the brand new seasons of such exhibits. Considered one of them is the Mr & Mrs. Chinnathirai season 3. In Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai, celebrities combine and mingle with their actual and reel {couples} to compete in challenges to win the title. The present is vivacious from begin to end.

Given the duty, it will likely be plenty of enjoyable as many favourite celebrities both take part with their real-life companions or with their reel life companions on this present. Season 3 of the present is beginning on Saturday twenty fourth April 2021, and this time, Archana will host it together with Ma Ka Pa Anand.


The promo for the present has been launched lately, and it’s trending on social media. Followers are eagerly ready to know in regards to the contestants of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai season 3.

‘Neeya Naana’ Gopinath and Devadarshini are returning because the Judges for season 3. Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai might be changing Prepare dinner with Comali because the season 2 ended final week.

1 Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3- Particulars
2 Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3- Particulars

Present Identify Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai
About Reveals Recreation Present
Telecasting Time 6.30 PM
Streaming On Vijay TV
Prepare dinner with Comali Season 2 Launch Date 24TH April 2021
Prepare dinner with Comali 2 Timings 2.30 PM & 6.30 PM
Complete Season 3

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants

Twelve {couples} are taking part on this season 3.

  • Actress Dheepa along with her husband
  • Comic Sarath along with his spouse
  • Singer Sudhakar along with his spouse
  • Actress Myna Nandhini along with her husband
  • Comic Badava Gopi along with his spouse
  • Put Chutney Raj Mohan along with his spouse
  • Singer Vel Murugan along with his spouse
