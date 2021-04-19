Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 to start from 24th April 2021, Contestants list

LATEST

The Indian viewers has all the time liked actuality reveals, particularly sport actuality reveals, as they’re such packages that convey the entire household collectively.

Here’s a new season of Mr& Mrs. Chinnathirai. The present has already had its two seasons, and the third season can be on the ground quickly. Listed here are few updates you’ll want to learn about Mr& Mrs. Chinnathirai.

Mr& Mrs. Chinnathirai, What Is It All About?

The idea of the present is kind of outdated as per the Indian viewers. Mr& Mrs. Chinnathirai is a sport present the place actual and reel life {couples} pair as much as play enjoyable video games to win the title of ‘Mr& Mrs. Chinnathirai.’ The format for the third season can also be going to be the identical however with new contestants.

Who Will Be The Choose and Host?

The judges for season three of Mr& Mrs. Chinnathirai are going to be NeeyaNaanaGopinath and Devadarshini. They judged the earlier seasons additionally and are going to return for the third season as properly. Archana and Ma Pa KaAnand are going to share the stage as hosts for the present.

Who Are Gonna Be The Contestants?

The contestants for season three of Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai are going to be Actress Dheepa alongside together with her husband, Comic Sarath together with his spouse, Sudhakar (Singer) together with his spouse, Myna Nandhini (Actress) together with her husband, BadavaGopi (comic) together with his spouse, Put Chutney Raj Mohan together with his spouse, VelMurugan(Singer) together with his spouse.

When Will It Launch?

The third season goes to premiere on twenty fourth April 2021 that’s going to be a Saturday. The present can be out there on Vijay TV for broadcast and Disney plus Hotstar for streaming.

