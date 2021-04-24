Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3: Updates for Grand Premiere and Contestants List

LATEST

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3

Lastly, after two profitable seasons, Vijay TV is again with essentially the most entertaining present, ‘Mr. And Mrs. Chinnathirai,’ with an altogether new and thrilling season 3 from 24th April 2021. The current promo video revealed the theme for the present. Additionally, the brand new friends, hosts, and contestants’ record was introduced. The followers desperately waited for extra of this reel and real-life movie star {couples} to mingle to win the present. So, listed here are all the main points that you just wish to learn about season 3’s host, friends, schedule date, and contestants.

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: The revelation of Contestants Checklist

The twelve reel or real-life movie star {couples} whom the followers might witness within the upcoming season are as follows:

  1. Shankar and Deepa
  2. Sarath and Krithika
  3. Yuvaraj and Gayathri
  4. Rajmohan and Kavitha
  5. Vinoth and Aishwarya
  6. Ajith and Anandhi
  7. Velmurugan and Kala
  8. Gopi and Haritha
  9. Diwakar and Abhinaya
  10. Manikandan and Sofia
  11. Jack and Roshini
  12. Yogesh and Nandhini

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: scheduled date for the grand premiere

Because the present’s upcoming season 3 will likely be changing one other hottest present of Vijay TV ‘Prepare dinner with Comali 2’, you could possibly think about the joy among the many followers for each the exhibits. The followers might witness their favourite present from 24th April 2021 on Vijay TV. Additional, the followers might see their favourite {couples} all through the season.

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3: Updates for the Grand Premiere

The hosts for season 3 are Archana and Ma Ka Pa Anand. Gopinath and Devadarshini are the judges for the grand premiere. Together with many gifted comedians and artists, the 12 contestants will make a glitzy entry. Moreover, the followers might witness Deepa and Sarath, who’re the celebrity of Prepare dinner with Comali 2. The followers desperately look forward to this most entertaining present to engross them by completely different episodes because the present progresses.

