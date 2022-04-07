Mr. Ben and Elmer Children’s author and illustrator David Mackie dies at the age of 87 after a ‘short illness’ UK News

David Mackie, a children’s author and illustrator known for books including Elmer and Mr. Ben, has died at the age of 87.

The Devon-born author has sold over 10 million copies of his books worldwide and won numerous awards.

His publisher, Andersen Press, announced the news in a statement, adding that he died after a “short illness” in the south of France, where he spent most of his later life.

He said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Mackie, a beloved children’s author and illustrator, and the iconic children’s books Elmer’s, Not Now, Bernard’s and Mr. Ben’s.

“All at Andersen Press hope that his spirit lives on for many more generations through his joyful, heartfelt stories.”

During his early career, Mackie sold comic drawings …