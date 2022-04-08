Mr. Ben author David Mackie dies at 87

b Best-selling British author and creator of Mr. Ben David Mackie has died at the age of 87.

The author died “after a short illness” at his home in the south of France.

The Devon-born author has sold over 10 million copies of his books worldwide and won numerous awards.

A statement from their publisher, Anderson Press, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Mackie, a beloved children’s illustrator and illustrator, and to commemorate the death of the iconic children’s books Elmer, Not Now, Bernard and Mr. Ben is the creator.

“David died surrounded by his family, after a short illness in the south of France, where he has spent much of recent years. He was 87 years old.

read more

“All in Andersen Press hope that his soul will live on for many more generations through his joyful, …