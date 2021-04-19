Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 | Contestants | Episodes | Timings | Winner

When it comes to leisure, Star Vijay TV by no means disappoints the viewers with its actuality present. To seize the eye of viewers and viewers after the top of Cook dinner with Comali 2, the channel comes up with a brand new present Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. With this revamped model, it brings new contestants, video games, dance, theme-based scenes, feelings, and so on.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He stated that he bought the spark for this concept throughout his current election marketing campaign significantly after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to start out a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian vogue costume designer Amritha Ram can also be part of the workforce. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

This well-liked actuality present has 12 movie star {couples} both take part with real-life companions or reel life companions which compete for the challenges and duties to win the title. It options tv artist {couples} and the judges are Gopinath, Devadarshini.

Ma Ka Pa Anand and Archana will probably be internet hosting this new season. Lately the promo has been launched on the channel and social media. The viewers is worked up about this new season which can carry extra enjoyable and leisure on the weekends, begins from April 24, 2021. Viewers may also watch this present on-line on the Disney+ Hotstar app which is offered for each Android and iOS.

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants

Right here’s the {couples} who’re taking part in Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3,

Manikandan (Aishwarya Rajesh Brother) along with his spouse Sofia

Singer Velmurugan along with his spouse Kala

Actress Myna Nandhini together with her husband Yogeshwaran aka Yogesh

Comic Badava Gopi along with his spouse Haritha

Actress Dheepa together with her husband

Singer Diwakar along with his spouse Abhi

Put Chutney Raj Mohan along with his spouse

KPY Sarath along with his spouse Krithika Ravi

Singer Roshini together with her husband Jack

Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Promo

Watch the newest teaser of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Promo 1,

Promo 2

Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 3 Full Season

Present Identify: Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai season 3

Style: Sport Actuality Present

Host: Archana, Ma Ka Pa Anand

Judges: Neeya Naana Gopinath, Devadarshini

Channel: Star Vijay TV

Timing: 06:30 PM – 08:00 PM ( Satyrday – Sunday)

Operating time: 90 minutes

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Thanks for visiting themiracletech.com For extra Leisure information