Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 | Contestants | Episodes | Timings | Winner

When it comes to leisure, Star Vijay TV by no means disappoints the viewers with its actuality present. To seize the eye of viewers and viewers after the top of Cook dinner with Comali 2, the channel comes up with a brand new present Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. With this revamped model, it brings new contestants, video games, dance, theme-based scenes, feelings, and so on.
This well-liked actuality present has 12 movie star {couples} both take part with real-life companions or reel life companions which compete for the challenges and duties to win the title. It options tv artist {couples} and the judges are Gopinath, Devadarshini.
Ma Ka Pa Anand and Archana will probably be internet hosting this new season. Lately the promo has been launched on the channel and social media. The viewers is worked up about this new season which can carry extra enjoyable and leisure on the weekends, begins from April 24, 2021. Viewers may also watch this present on-line on the Disney+ Hotstar app which is offered for each Android and iOS.
Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants
Right here’s the {couples} who’re taking part in Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3,
- Manikandan (Aishwarya Rajesh Brother) along with his spouse Sofia
- Singer Velmurugan along with his spouse Kala
- Actress Myna Nandhini together with her husband Yogeshwaran aka Yogesh
- Comic Badava Gopi along with his spouse Haritha
- Actress Dheepa together with her husband
- Singer Diwakar along with his spouse Abhi
- Put Chutney Raj Mohan along with his spouse
- KPY Sarath along with his spouse Krithika Ravi
- Singer Roshini together with her husband Jack
Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Promo
Watch the newest teaser of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Promo 1,
Promo 2
Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 3 Full Season
Present Identify: Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai season 3
Style: Sport Actuality Present
Host: Archana, Ma Ka Pa Anand
Judges: Neeya Naana Gopinath, Devadarshini
Channel: Star Vijay TV
Timing: 06:30 PM – 08:00 PM ( Satyrday – Sunday)
Operating time: 90 minutes
Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Thanks for visiting themiracletech.com For extra Leisure information