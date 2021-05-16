MR. RAISINGHANIA AND MS. SHAH- PROLOGUE

Hello Everyone,

I wanted to write a fanfiction centering Vansh and Riddhima. The location of the story will be Chicago, Italy and India. Hope you all like it!

******************************************************************************************************************************************************************

Description:

Vansh Raisinghania is a 29 year old tough man. His family has been living in Italy for generations. He is a man of few words and has the innate tendency to ignore people and act as if they don’t exist. He loves his son Aahan Raisinghania and respects his father Adarsh Raisinghania.

Riddhima Shah is a typical Indian girl. At the age of 23, she is on the verge of completing her MBA and starting her new life. However, her simple life turns upside down when she decides to take the tuition of a small eight year old child who elicits her compassion like none other.

Enjoy their journey of love, understanding, revenge and justice!

Cast:

Vansh

2. Riddhima

3. Aahan

4. Adarsh

5. Undo

6. Ishani

7. Mansi

8. Ragini

******************************************************************************************************************************************************************

Riddhima’s POV:

My eyes opened on their own accord. I really wanted to get back into the bed and snuggle closer to the warmth of my comforter but one look at the clock which was placed on the wall opposite to my bed, had me sighing and getting out of the bed. It was about to be seven and my usual routine would be heavily affected if I were to spend even five more minutes in my bed. I grumpily went inside the bathroom and did the morning necessities and changed into my Yoga pants. Coming from a traditional Indian family, I started learning yoga at a young age of five. Yoga did help me to be healthy. I had a strong immune system and a very good body posture. The meditation, which is an essential part of Yoga, benefited my concentration and stretched my ability of restrain.

After my daily one hour of Yoga, I cleaned up my one bedroom apartment. It was small and cozy but it was located on the outskirts of Chicago. I had had a lot of struggle to convince my parents for sending me overseas to complete my MBA degree. They were reluctant to let me go but as it is said that persuasion is the key to win any argument, I finally succeeded in getting my way. It has been a year and a half since I have been here. Now only six months of my education are left. I sighed at my train of thoughts while my body moved as if it had a mind of its own.

I chatted with my mother while preparing the breakfast. I quickly ate while still talking to her and packed a little bit of food for a small snack as I had a habit of skipping lunch. Realizing that it was 9:30, I got into the bathroom and had a hasty shower. After dressing up in my mundane jeans and a sweater shirt, I tied my jet black hairs up in a bun and collected my keys and wallet with the university id.

The university was located at the heart of the city and thus it took me almost 45 minutes to reach there. I walked a good fifteen minutes to reach the nearest bus stand and then a ride of thirty more minutes would finally lead me to my destination. My classes were about to start at 11 sharp. I sat down on the first bench of my classroom and drifted off in my own wonderland not even realizing when the places around me started to fill.

I am Riddhima Shah, an MBA in process and an introvert by nature. I love reading books and people normally consider me as a nerd. I am a part time lab assistant in one of the schools in the city and I am an active member of an NGO. I normally have classes from 11 to 1 in the noon and my part time job starts from 2 and lasts up till 5 in the evening. Then I go to the NGO assigned place where I teach small under-privileged children. Teaching the children is the best part of my daily life. They are just so enthusiastic to learn new things that their excitement and eagerness leaves me bewildered. I love how small things make them happy and seeing their smiling faces my bland day becomes colorful and joyful. I work in one small book store down the street to my apartment on the weekends. I don’t have much friends and my life is going smooth so far. I really miss my parents…

My reverie was broken by the ringing of the bell that indicated the start of our first lecture. The professor started off the moment he stepped his foot into the room. Fifteen minutes into the lecture and the pin drop silence was broken by the sound of the door being swung open. There, almost covering the whole frame of the door stood the heart throb of the university. He was very much tall, almost six feet one inch and his bone structure was adorned with muscles. He had tattoos everywhere on his body only leaving out his face. He was wearing jeans and a tight t-shirt which stretched at his chest and hugged his biceps. His hands had veins propping on the surface of his skin. His name, Vansh Raisinghania, was on the tongue of every girl but none approached him due to his nature. He never spoke a word with anyone nor did he acknowledge anyone, not even the professors! He had not very politely turned down the many proposals he had received from the model-looking-girls last year. He had insulted them and made them bawl their eyes out for at least a week.

I shifted my attention back to the board as soon as he got the permission to enter the class which was a curt nod from the professor. In the blink of an eye, he was seated at the last bench of the class where most of the female population was concentrated to ogle at him. They were satisfied to watch him from a safe distance.

I wonder how he survives in this competitive university! I have never seen him make notes of what the professors teach us. He never pays attention to what is being taught in the class. He just comes here to fill up his attendance as the university has strict rules about the attendance criteria. He still manages to score good grades in the exams and his individual assignments this far have also been quiet impressive. I shake my head to get rid of those thoughts and give my undivided attention back to the professor, making small bullet point notes whenever necessary.

The lecture carried on and it was quiet again as before but time to time giggles and wistful sighs were heard for the next two lectures.

******************************************************************************************************************************************************************

Please do tell me how was the first impression!