Mr. Reddy’s comeback film is dated! – TheMiracleTech

Published by TheMiracleTechDesk23 February, 2021

Controversial actress Reddy’s comeback Telugu film Climax is all set for a theatrical release. She is set to appear in a small pivotal role. The film directed by Bhavani Shankar (who previously directed the psychological thriller Dream with Rajendra Prasad) is going to hit the screens on 27 February.

The climax has an interesting premise where it revolves around the real-life story of multi-billionaire businessman Vijay Mallya and is said to have touched on many controversial points involving real-life characters in the film. Rajendra Prasad is in the lead role. The cast of the film includes 30-year-old Prithvi, who appears in an important role. The bold film is moderated by Capas Filmmaking.

