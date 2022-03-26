Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway: Grab the Limited Time Deal

Broadway fans can now enjoy the musical comedy mr saturday night For a very cheap price. The production behind the show just announced a digital lottery that will allow lucky theater-goers to pick up tickets for as little as $45.

As broadwayworld reportPotential winners will have a limited time to enter the lottery, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 28, the day before the first performance.

The winners will be chosen randomly, and they will only have 60 minutes to claim their offer. They will be limited to two tickets per entry, with seat allotment based on availability.

mr saturday night Will start on March 29th, though there will be some demonstration previews at first. The Broadway show’s official opening date will be April 27.

Behind life…