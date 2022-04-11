mRNA vaccine could help boost CAR T-therapy to treat solid cancer

nEW Orleans — While CAR T-therapy has cured some people with blood cancers, this form of immunotherapy has so far produced less results for solid tumors such as lung or kidney cancer. But a new early-stage clinical trial presented Sunday at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) conference suggests that CAR T-cells may be able to shrink some solid tumors — as long as It gets a boost from the mRNA vaccine from BioNTech. ,

BioNTech became a household name thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine developed with Pfizer. Before the pandemic emerged, the company was a relatively small biotech firm focused on developing mRNA vaccines to treat cancer. It’s valued at $42 billion based on its stock price today, and new data shows a preliminary look at how its technology…