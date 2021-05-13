Mrs. Hitler (Zee Keralam) Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Mrs. Hitler (Zee Keralam): TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More
Mrs. Hitler is an Indian television show directed by Manoj Sreelakom. It’s an official remake of Hindi television serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega which aired on Zee TV channel from 3rd September 2018 to 21st January 2021. The show stars Shanavas Shanu and Meghna Vincent. It is released on 19 April 2021. The show is directed by Manoj Sreelakom under banner of Fiction House Productions.
|Name
|Mrs. Hitler
|Main Cast
|Shanavas Shanu
Meghna Vincent
|Genre
|Drama
|Director
|Manoj Sreelakom
|Producer
|Not Available
|Story & Screenplay
|Prasad Panicker
|Editor
|Bibin Nobel, Shafiq
|DoP
|Manoj Kalagramam
|Costume Designer
|Thambi Aryanad
|Art Director
|Hari Peringamala
|Production House
|Fiction House Productions
Cast
The complete cast of television show Mrs. Hitler :
Shanavas Shanu
As : Dev Krishna/DK
Meghna Vincent
As: Jyothirmayi / Jyothi
Anjali Rao
As : Maya
Manve Surendran
As : Thara
Akshaya Nair
As: Chitra
Ponnamma Babu
As : Amaravathi Padmathiyamma (DK’s mother)
Alice Christy Gomez
As : Priya (Jyothi’s half-sister)
Archana manoj
As: Asha Latha (Jyothi’s step-mother)
Munshi Renjith
As: Kumaran (Jyothi’s father)
Syam S Namboothiri
As : Gokul (Thara’s husband)
Alif Muhammed
As : Sreeram (Maya’s husband)
Vinayak
As : Balu (Chitra’s husband)
Time
Mrs. Hitler is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on Zee Keralam and Zee Keralam HD. The show also can be stream on Zee5 app. Other information related to the show is given below.
|Channel Name
|Sea Keralam
|Show Timings
|Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm
|Running Time
|20-22 Minutes
|Starting Date
|19 April 2021
|Language
|Malayalam
|Country
|India
Promo
