Mrs. Hitler (Zee Keralam) Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Mrs. Hitler (Zee Keralam): TV Serial

Mrs. Hitler is an Indian television show directed by Manoj Sreelakom. It’s an official remake of Hindi television serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega which aired on Zee TV channel from 3rd September 2018 to 21st January 2021. The show stars Shanavas Shanu and Meghna Vincent. It is released on 19 April 2021. The show is directed by Manoj Sreelakom under banner of Fiction House Productions.

Name Mrs. Hitler Main Cast Shanavas Shanu

Meghna Vincent Genre Drama Director Manoj Sreelakom Producer Not Available Story & Screenplay Prasad Panicker Editor Bibin Nobel, Shafiq DoP Manoj Kalagramam Costume Designer Thambi Aryanad Art Director Hari Peringamala Production House Fiction House Productions

Cast

The complete cast of television show Mrs. Hitler :

Shanavas Shanu

As : Dev Krishna/DK

Meghna Vincent

As: Jyothirmayi / Jyothi

Anjali Rao

As : Maya

Manve Surendran

As : Thara

Akshaya Nair

As: Chitra

Ponnamma Babu

As : Amaravathi Padmathiyamma (DK’s mother)

Alice Christy Gomez

As : Priya (Jyothi’s half-sister)

Archana manoj

As: Asha Latha (Jyothi’s step-mother)

Munshi Renjith

As: Kumaran (Jyothi’s father)

Syam S Namboothiri

As : Gokul (Thara’s husband)

Alif Muhammed

As : Sreeram (Maya’s husband)

Vinayak

As : Balu (Chitra’s husband)

Time

Mrs. Hitler is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on Zee Keralam and Zee Keralam HD. The show also can be stream on Zee5 app. Other information related to the show is given below.

Channel Name Sea Keralam Show Timings Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm Running Time 20-22 Minutes Starting Date 19 April 2021 Language Malayalam Country India

Promo

