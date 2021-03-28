‘Mrs Undercover’ Radhika Apte Movie Release Date Announced

Radhika Apte will be seen playing Spy in her forthcoming movie “MRS. Undercover”. The producer of the movie is Varun Bjaja and Sunil Shah. The news is confirmed and announced by the makers. Actor Sumit Vyas will be also seen in the movie. The makers have been released the poster of the film on the special occasion of the Holi.
The film is produced under B4U Motion Pictures and Jaadugar Film & Knight Sky Movies production houses. The director and the writer of the film are Anushree Mehta.
The poster of the film “MRS. Undercover”:-
The poster is so eye-catchy as it consists of a picture in which a starter is holding a gun in her hand and she is in Red Saree. The poster is itself revealing that it is going to be based on the struggling life of a woman.
Actor Radhika Apte has been shared a clip from her official Twitter account in which we can see Radhika Apte comes and she throws a color by wishing a Happy Holi and after this, the poster of her upcoming film appears. She wrote, “An Indian married woman is standing holding a gun in her hand, Isn’t it seems interesting? Hence, here is the first look poster of the forthcoming film MRS. Undercover.”
The actor stated, “I think that is exciting to unveil the poster as it is clicked well. Hence I hope the audience will also gonna love the first look poster of the film. And I’m waiting for the reactions of the audience.”
Mehta also stated in regards to the upcoming film, “the title and the poster of the movie is extremely highlighting the issue of the society in the favor of women. On the other side, Radhika Apte is the best choice for the film and I glad thet she is the lead starter in the movie.”
Know more about Radhika Apte:-
Radhika Apte is the highly popular name of the Indian film industry and has been first appeared in the film “Vaah Life Ho To Aisi”. She won the award in the category of “best breakthrough artist” in “iReel Awards 2019”. And will be seen as the lead female actor in the forthcoming film Mrs. Undercover.