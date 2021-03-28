ENTERTAINMENT

‘Mrs Undercover’ Radhika Apte Movie Release Date Announced

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mrs Undercover

Radhika Apte will be seen playing Spy in her forthcoming movie “MRS. Undercover”. The producer of the movie is Varun Bjaja and Sunil Shah. The news is confirmed and announced by the makers. Actor Sumit Vyas will be also seen in the movie. The makers have been released the poster of the film on the special occasion of the Holi.

Mrs Undercover

The film is produced under B4U Motion Pictures and Jaadugar Film & Knight Sky Movies production houses. The director and the writer of the film are Anushree Mehta.

The poster of the film “MRS. Undercover”:-

The poster is so eye-catchy as it consists of a picture in which a starter is holding a gun in her hand and she is in Red Saree. The poster is itself revealing that it is going to be based on the struggling life of a woman.

Actor Radhika Apte has been shared a clip from her official Twitter account in which we can see Radhika Apte comes and she throws a color by wishing a Happy Holi and after this, the poster of her upcoming film appears. She wrote, “An Indian married woman is standing holding a gun in her hand, Isn’t it seems interesting? Hence, here is the first look poster of the forthcoming film MRS. Undercover.”

The actor stated, “I think that is exciting to unveil the poster as it is clicked well. Hence I hope the audience will also gonna love the first look poster of the film. And I’m waiting for the reactions of the audience.”

Mehta also stated in regards to the upcoming film, “the title and the poster of the movie is extremely highlighting the issue of the society in the favor of women. On the other side, Radhika Apte is the best choice for the film and I glad thet she is the lead starter in the movie.”

Know more about Radhika Apte:-

Radhika Apte is the highly popular name of the Indian film industry and has been first appeared in the film “Vaah Life Ho To Aisi”. She won the award in the category of “best breakthrough artist” in “iReel Awards 2019”. And will be seen as the lead female actor in the forthcoming film Mrs. Undercover.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x