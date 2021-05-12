MRS VS BLS Live Score Stars Vs Leatherbacks St. Lucia T10 Blast Match-25 Prediction & Scorecard







MRS (Mon Repos Stars) vs BLS (Babonneau Leatherbacks) are set to compete against each other, under the most sophisticated league called St. Lucia T10 Blast. The league has build-up the faith of numerous people because it releases all overwhelming matches which makes their fans feel astonished. Here you can find all those essential details which would make your work easy to catch the match at the correct time. Because we value your time, so check the match details, Weather report, preview, Prediction, Probable XI along with the entire team squad get to know more below.

When it comes to a preview of both teams so team MRS has started well and they have lived up to the expectation of their fans. They have managed a victory already along with no-result and they are preparing themself to compete against BLS because they have pressurized by their fans. They have to maintain their consistency so they have made their strategy to make the match on their name as a winner. If we talk about the opposite team who is BLS ( Babonneau Leatherbacks) team has played three matches in which they won only one match and lose 2 matches, Cannon Blasters also defeat them by 50 runs.

TEAM- MRS vs BLS

LEAGUE- St. Lucia T10 Blast

VENUE- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

TIMING- 11:00 PM

DATE- 12th May 2021

DAY- Wednesday

MRS vs BLS – Probable Playing 11

STARS: Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Sabinus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Rohan Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Evanus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Kurnan Henry.

LEATHERBACKS: Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Caleb Thomas, Quaine Henry, Steven Abraham, Alvin Lafeuille, Shervon Joseph, Alex Joseph, Tristan Pierre, Nyeem Rosemond, Isiah Wilfred.

On another side we have the BLS team that has won their last match along with 11 runs which they have played against the Soufriere Salphur City team, After losing the toss they got the chance to batting first. So the first pair of BLS has made more than 37 runs in which their player called Thomas Caleb scored more than other players. After him, captain Shervon Joseph came on the field and helped his team to reach 101 runs along with 2 wickets in 10 overs. He has made 39 runs in the 21 balls which helped them to reach the milestone of 101.

PREDICTION:-

Both teams are ready to face off against each other to prove better than another team, so they have selected all team-squad, key players and their fantabulous skills will make you feel astonished for sure. On the second side, during the second inning of BLS has performed commendably through which the score was increased gradually. Xytus Emmanuel has played well he has made more than 25 runs in 13 balls, which was beneficial for the team. At the end of the match, they made 90 runs in 10 overs along with 2 wickets and defeated SSCS with the difference of 11 runs. So stream it at the correct time and for more updates stay connected with us.