MRS VS CCP Dream11 Prediction Live Score St. Lucia T10 Blast Stars Face-off Clay Pots Match-20 Scorecard







Hey guys, we are back with the latest updates of the exclusive cricket match which is going to hold on between MRS (Mon Repos Stars) vs CCP (Choiseul Coal pots) under the most familiar league called St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. Everyone desperately waiting for this and finally, we have arrived with the entire update, which will help you to catch it at the correct time. Because details are the most integral part of any match. Which everyone should know to so here you can get to know all genuine details regarding the match below.

So check the details here such as prediction, preview, probable XI players with an entire team name, weather report, and all those essential information. So it comes to the preview of these two teams so MRP (Mos Repos Stars) still did not play any match under the series, and at the end of the kast edition of the tournament. They stood in the second position they have lost the final match by 33 runs which they were competing against South Castries. Mon Repos Stars are too strong and there is a lack of chances to defeat them, because of their playing skills and strategy.

Along with their bat, Sabinus Emmanuel and Kevin Augustin will play the main role in the match because these players have well-known for their strong strategy. They have played numerous matches and their performances in the prior match were too attractive through which they have made a strong fan following. With Ball Grey Mathurin and Jamal Desmond wanted to go finest in the last season and perform well for the MRS (Mon Repos Stars).

TEAM- MRS vs CCP

LEAGUE- St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021

VENUE- Saren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

TIMING- 11:00 PM

DATE- 9th May 2021

DAY- Sunday

MRS vs CCP – Probable Playing 11

My Repos Stars: Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Sabinus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Rohan Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Evanus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Kurnan Henry.

Choiseul Coal Pots: Valange St. Ange, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Jason Simon, Bronte Bess, Junior Henry, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Clem St. Rose.

PREDICTION:-

The most amazing part of the match is prediction because everyone has a curiosity to get the idea about the winning team. Junior Henry played first batting and made more than 29 runs in the 14 balls, and in the middle over Vince Smith has created approximately 37 runs and gave the two wickets in 10 overs but the match has ended in 116 runs. To complete 116 runs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters gone hard to chase the target, in the middle order Larry Edward has made 22 runs in the 8 balls and they won the match along with 5 matches. So let see who will win the match, stream it at the correct time, and for more updates stay connected with us.