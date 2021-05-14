MRS VS SCL Live Score Match-29 St. Lucia T10 Blast Scorecard Stars Vs Lions Toss Winner







In the St. Lucia T10 Blast MRS Vs SCL has been scheduled to play next in the 29th match of the league. The super amazing match will take place today at 09:00 PM IST, on the ground of Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Both of the teams are all set to face off against each other. The main thing about the game is, these two teams have also played before in the league and this time both have back with some more enthusiasm and strategy to get the victory title. Let’s talk briefly about tonight’s game.

As you all know that the Mon Repos Stars will juxtapose the South Castries Lions tonight. MRS is standing on the 5th rank in the table and the opponent is holding its position on the 4th rank just one number above MRS. If you are also one of those who are struggling with laziness so this match will help you to get some energy. Let’s have a look at the mandatory things that you should know before making a dream team.

29th Match

Mon Repos Stars VS South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Gros Islet

May 14th, 09:00 PM IS

St. Lucia T10 Blast

Mon Repos Stars Playing XI (Likely): Christian Charlery, Kevin Augustin(c), Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Sabinus Emmanuel(wk), Kurnan Henry, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Craig Emmanuel, Rohan Lesmond.

South Castries Lions Playing XI (Likely): Johnson, Charles (c), Noelle Leo (wk), Nixon Edmund, Shervon Leo, Xavier Gabriel, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles.

As you all must be in the swim that the 29th match of St. Lucia T10 Blast is also about to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium and the venue is same as its all matches have been played at the same ground if we talk about the weather of the ground so as per the updates weather report the wind and sky situation seems to be warm with some cold wind. If we talk about the pitch of the ground so the pitch of Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly pitch but spinners and pacers can take advantage of its behavior.

In this league we have a total of 12 teams and everyone is having some other strategy to be in the game but tonight’s two teams are having some extra and special in their players as we can see their performance, hence the MRS is holding the 5th position in the point table by playing 4 matches in which the team won 3 matches and got defeated once.

On the other side, the SCL is becoming on the 4th rank in the point table by playing the 4 matches and winning 3 games and lost one, though both of the teams have played same digits the thing that is making the game more interesting to watch is, losing one match can decrease or increase the rank in the point table. Let’s see who will show more energy and get the winner title tonight. Till then stay tuned to get the live and complete score update.