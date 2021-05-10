MRS VS SSCS Live Score St. Lucia T10 Blast Playing XI Match-22 Toss Winner Mon Repos Vs Sulphir







The quite popular league called St. Lucia T10 Blast has returned along with the most awaited cricket match which will be held on between MRS (Mon Repos Stars) vs SSCS (Sulphir City Stars) both teams are set to liberate their magic among the die-hard fans of cricket because they know everyone is eagerly waiting for it. So finally their wait is going to end just in a while, and here you can get to know more regarding the match such as Match details, Weather Report, Preview, Team player list along Probable XI squad so check the details below.

Both teams have their uncounted fans who are supporting them and expected the best from them, so when it comes to MRS (Mos Repos Stars) team. So this team still did not compete with anyone under St. Lucia T10 blast 2021 league, at the end of the last edition of the tournament, it has secured the second spot in the standings. This is commendable for the team and hence their fans are supporting the team. Because they know that they will do their best in the match and live to their expectations. They got defeated by South Castries by 33 runs.

TEAM:- MRS vs SSCS

LEAGUE- St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021

VENUE- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

TIMING- 11:00 PM

DATE- 10th May 2021

DAY- Monday

MRS vs SSCS – Probable Playing 11

My Repos Stars: Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Sabinus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Rohan Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Evanus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Kurnan Henry

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Shani Mesmain (C), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (WK), Kevin Grassie, Quint Mesmain, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Keither Prospere.

Both teams want to make sure their winning so that they can increase their winning streaks on the score chart, through which their position also gets the high numeric. So they are not ready to take any chance, hence they managed their key players. So first check the key players of the team.

PREDICTION:-

The team SSCS has already competed four-game where they only made 2 games on their names as the winner and defeated in 2 games which indicate their inconsistency. Prior they got defeated by Leatherbacks and now they have decided their goal again. Their well-known player called Shani Mesmain could not show himself as he played in the previous match. But Before this match, he successfully got two wickets, when he was facing off against the Eagles he made 39 runs. So let see who would win this exclusive match and for more details stay tuned with us.