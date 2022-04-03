Mrunal Thakur opens up about her love for denim; says she needs to gather courage to post a picture in bikini | Hindi Movie News

Mrunal Thakur, who has been turning heads with her experimental style of late, recently opened up about her love for denim. The actress also added that she is not comfortable posting a bikini photo on social media.

In an interview with a news portal, Mrunal said that India has not entirely normalised different types of bodies. According to her, people still expect you to have a perfect body if you are going to a beach. However, that’s not how she wants to inspire girls out there.





Elaborating further, the actress added that it is okay to be bloated, and to have celluloid. According to her, one needs to be fit from within and not necessarily have six-pack abs. Mrunal also revealed that she still needs to gather courage to post a picture in the bikini, with the body type she has at…